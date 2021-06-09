Sportoon

Virat Kohli in focus - on and off the field

While an opposition's on-field plans revolve around getting Virat Kohli out, the Indian skipper remains in focus off the field too, with his every action followed closely by fans and critics.

Satish Acharya
09 June, 2021 09:57 IST
Satish Acharya
09 June, 2021 09:57 IST
 Latest Sportoons
BCCI requests ECB to rejig Test series schedule for IPL window
IPL 2021 suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in India
Rahul Dravid - ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’
Is the short leg fielder vaccinated: new concern for batsmen!
Sachin Tendulkar tests Covid-19 positive
Umpire's call final call? No 'conclusive evidence' available all the time
Blink and you'll miss it: Shortest completed Test since World War II
Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach
View More Sportoons