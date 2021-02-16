Sportoon Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach A day after resigning as Uttarakhand head coach, former India opener Wasim Jaffer denied allegations that he was creating a religious and communal divide in the dressing room. Satish Acharya 16 February, 2021 17:40 IST Satish Acharya 16 February, 2021 17:40 IST Latest Sportoons Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach Let's not cut the cake! Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021? The inglorious 36 in Adelaide Concussion substitute: Chahal 'like-for-like' replacement for Jadeja? Lucky charm High Five! View More Sportoons