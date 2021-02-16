Sportoon

Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach

A day after resigning as Uttarakhand head coach, former India opener Wasim Jaffer denied allegations that he was creating a religious and communal divide in the dressing room.

Satish Acharya
16 February, 2021 17:40 IST
Satish Acharya
16 February, 2021 17:40 IST

 

 Latest Sportoons
Wasim Jaffer denies communal allegations after quitting as Uttarakhand coach
Let's not cut the cake!
Three debuts on same tour for 'net bowler' Natarajan
Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021?
The inglorious 36 in Adelaide
Concussion substitute: Chahal 'like-for-like' replacement for Jadeja?
Lucky charm
High Five!
View More Sportoons