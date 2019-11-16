Sportoon

Weighed down by expectations

India's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has drawn flack for his discipline and shot-selection, and with Wriddhiman Saha back into the Test fold, the pressure on Pant has only increased.

Satish Acharya
16 November, 2019 13:43 IST
