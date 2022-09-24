Parimal Nathwani, vice-president of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), on Saturday, spoke about the work that has gone behind the 1.1 lakh-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera.

The world's largest cricket stadium has four dressing rooms, a clubhouse with 50 deluxe rooms and five suites, six indoor pitches, two outdoor practice grounds with pavilions, and a ground lit with LED lights. "Just 25 years ago, parts of the Motera stadium were so worn out that they looked like they needed to be demolished," Nathwani said during an interaction at Sportstar's West Sports Conclave in Ahmedabad.

"We spoke to [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi bhai about renovating the stadium. Around that time, we had funds of around Rs 300 crore. Taking on such a large-scale overhaul of the stadium would've meant losing most of the money. But Modi bhai said, 'make a plan'. Best architects from around the world sent in their designs. We also took a close look at the world's best cricket stadiums and tried to do better. At the time, Motera's capacity was 55,000. Narendra bhai said he wants the capacity of the new venue to be more than 1 lakh! It was his vision that we implemented. The stadium has 76 corporate boxes of which we sold around 50 to help raise funds."

The new stadium is spread across a 63-acre land in Motera, where the existing stadium was demolished. The new stadium and other facilities were constructed for Rs. 700 crores, and the construction award was given to Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the IPL 2022 final on May 29.