Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023: Dola Banerjee, Gurbux Singh, Dibyendu Barua talk about Bengal’s sporting dreams

Commonwealth gold medallist and Arjuna Awardee archer, Dola Banerjee, Olympic gold medallist hockey, Gurbux Singh and Indian chess grandmaster, Dibyendu Barua spoke about Bengal’s sporting dreams at the Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023 on Monday.

Talking about Bengal’s rich sporting legacy, Gurbux Singh said, “I think it is important to recall and retrospect what happened to our Bengal teams. Going through the records since 1948, we had 23 people from Bengal in the Olympics, in 52 there was 19. Now, there is no one.”

“I think we can do much better. We were just discussing how Haryana and Odisha have done better when it comes to hockey. Now we hardly have Olympians from Bengal. Football was our forte. We have gone down a lot. We are hardly contributing to the national team, added Gurbux.

“I think it is important for the Government and Corporate Houses to bring in more investment... We are doing well in chess and cricket. We have reached the semifinals and finals of the Ranji Trophy. We still can do so much better. We have talent but we need the States for encouragement and support.”

Talking about Bengal’s archery ecosystem, Banerjee said, “The State govt has already started an archery academy in Jhargram. Mine and the next generation there is a lot of gaps. Nationally, we are not getting any medals.”

“The number of academies have increased. When we started, we did not get so much support, but right now a lot of good work is happening at the grassroots level. The number of players not only in Bengal, but India has improved. Over there, there were about 250 participants. In our time, there would have been hardly 40.”

Chess grandmaster Dibyendu Barua said, “In every sport, you need icons to follow. Anand is a five-time World Champion. He is an inspiration for everybody.”

Talking about the role of motivation and support from governments, Barua said, “Till 2011, there was no single line of appreciation from the earlier govt. Now our CM has started award giving ceremonies. Like Khel Samman, Khel Gourab... It is not about the money, it is about recognition. Like the felicitation for Titas earlier today, that will definitely push her to do well in the future.”

“We have the talent. We are No 1 in the country. The government should take up individual sports because that is where all the medals are coming from.”

Talking whether enough is being done to develop sports in Bengal, “For about 25-30 years, we had no astroturfs in our country. For 40 years, we in Bengal tried to have an astroturf... how can you expect a boy/girl to learn the basics of hockey on grass and then suddenly ask to forget everyrhing at the national level and play on astroturf,” Singh said.

“The Government of Odisha has set an example. The district of Sundargarh has 21 blocks and it has 21 astroturfs. They are not even water-based but dry. We can do much better. I can tell you I wouldn’t have been Gurbux if I wasn’t from here.

“Khelo India is a good start to nurture the interests of sports, but the security is still not there. Security is very important for parents to allow more children to take up sports.,” said Gurbux on how promoting a healthy sporting culture in the country.

