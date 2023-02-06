Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023: Jhulan, Dalmiya speak on the promising future of cricketers from Bengal

Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami, IPL Governing Council member Avishek Dalmiya and former India cricketer Saradindu Mukherjee spoke on the promising future of cricket in Bengal during Sportstar’s East Sports Conclave 2023.

The session was moderated by Sportstar’s assistant editor Shayan Acharya.

Jhulan started off the conversation talking about the many challenges she has faced in the run-up to being an Indian stalwart. “The journey hasn’t been easy but I had a dream of playing at least one match or even one over for India. Growing up in Chakdah, there wasn’t scope of much cricket. There was football and volleyball but not much cricket. The biggest challenge was convincing my parents because I was travelling to Kolkata everyday and missing out a lot of school and studies. Playing cricket while being from a middle-class family was especially not easy.”

If you compare now with the time I was starting... visibility is much more now. If you are taking sports, you are giving up on education because you are not being able to go to school regularly. Back then there was no social media. Even during my early days with India, many people did not know only that we were playing. Now, a lot more people know about women’s cricket.”

Former CAB president Dalmiya said, ““We as administrators are lucky that Jhulan happened to Indian cricket. She has been a trendsetter. We realised it all the more during her farewell game. We organised a screening at the Inox and you should have seen the craze there. The media presence is also important.”

‘Domestic cricket now financially rewarding’

Saradindu filled the crowd in with details as to how the sport has become financially more rewarding. “Financially, domestic cricket has become more rewarding because of IPL and the BCCI. And that is because of a gentleman called Jagohan Dalmiya, Avishek’s father. Not just men’s but he worked for the women’s game as well. Infrastructure has gone to a level that I am surprised to see so many wonderful cricket grounds. There are even indoor stadiums where you can practise throughout the year. Even in the U-15 and U-13 levels, which is the supply line for Bengal in the coming years.”

On why the Ranji Trophy has always eluded Bengal, Saradindu said, “Over the past few years, we have been doing well. Yes, we have gone out in the semis and final but this time I have a feeling we will go all the way. It is just a matter of one bad game.”

Dalmiya chimed in: “It is a matter of time that we pull it off. We have a misture of youth and experience. There is Manoj Tiwary, whois leading from the front. Laxmi Ratan Shukla is the coach and he can bring in the killer instinct.”

Vision 2020 revamp for women?

On CAB’s Vision 2020, Jhulan praised VVS Laxman, who she said has done phenomenal work on the sidelines: “It is not always about skill. You also have to handle pressure-situations a lot of times. For this reason, players should have good mentors. There should be a similar vision for the women also.” Dalmiya concurred saying the CAB should look to revamp the programme in the coming days.

On being asked whether the supply line for the Bengal senior side is still in order, Saradindu said, “The main talent pool comes from the district level. My talent delelopment wing colleagues and I travel across Bengal, find exceptional youngsters and related the matter to CAB. Someone like Archis Biswas has done really well. So the supply line is still intact. In the future, players like Sudip Gharami will be absolute assets and can have as big an impact as Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar.”

Budding talents

India won the women’s U-19 T20 World Cup. In the winning team, were Hrishita Basu and Titas Sadhu, beside Richa Ghosh, who has already appeared for the senior side. “Officially, I have been a mentor after my retirement, but unofficially, I have been a mentor to the Bengal team for 15 years. And that’s how CAB and I found Richa Ghosh, a talented star from Siliguri. CAB has always been supportive to women’s cricket and has tried to give them the best facilities. It is important to have a good mentor- it can be your best friend or your parents. In WIPL, the young players will earn money and the spotlight will be on them. I will suggest the players to work hard, and cricket will take care of everything. This is what I followed.”

On being asked about representation from the respective state in franchise leagues, Saradindu said: “In franchise cricket, you cannot look to have players from the state. The coaches might want specific players, maybe an off-spinner but your state doesn’t provide a player with the same skillset. Obviously, you have to look elsewhere.

