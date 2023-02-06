Sportstar’s East Conclave promises illuminating sessions; Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami, Leander Paes to attend

The Sportstar Conclave caravan is set to make its first stop of 2023 in Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes and Jhulan Goswami are among the reputed panellists who will feature in the first-ever East Sports Conclave on Monday. The day-long event will address key issues pertaining to the sports ecosystem in the region.

The Conclave is being held in association with Hero We Care — a Hero Motocorp CSR Initiative, Indian Oil, Shiv-Naresh, Rau’s IAS Study Circle, Pinnacle Infotech, Maithan Alloys Ltd, Merlin Group, SRMB, Techno India Group’s Sister Nivedita University and Indian Bank. It can be followed live on sportstar.thehindu.com.

The topics and speakers:

Duare Sports: Inaugural address by Aroop Biswas, Hon’ble Sports Minister of West Bengal, on taking sports to the masses.

Rich legacy, promising future: Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and former BCCI president, on sports in Bengal.

Bengal’s sporting dreams: Dola Banerjee (archery Olympian), Gurbux Singh (hockey Olympic gold medallist) and Dibyendu Barua (chess Grandmaster) will be the panellists.

From Kolkata to Atlanta: Leander Paes (Olympic bronze medallist in tennis) on creating future Olympic champions.

From Maidans to ISL: Debasish Dutta (Director, ATK Mohun Bagan), Dipendu Biswas (Technical Director, Mohammedan Sporting), Debabrata Sarkar (Director, Emami East Bengal) and Anirban Dutta (Secretary, IFA) on the road ahead for Kolkata football.

Role of traditional clubs in sports promotion: Jaidip Mukerjea (former Davis Cup Captain), Deepankar Nandi (President, CC&FC), Indrajit Bhalotia (former National golf champion) and Chandan Roy Chowdhury (Secretary, Calcutta Rowing Club) will figure in the session.

Catch them young: Dr. Ramanuj Ganguly (President, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Richard Gasper (Principal and Director, St Augustine’s School), Sanjib Sinha (Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan), Sushil Mohta (Chairman, Merlin Group) on how to revolutionise school and college sports.

Cricket — a promising future: Jhulan Goswami (former India captain), Avishek Dalmiya (IPL Governing Council member) and Saradindu Mukherjee (former India cricketer and coach) will be part of the discussion.

