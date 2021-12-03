More Sports Squash Squash Asian Team C’ships: Indian men enter final; women lose to Hong Kong in semis India will take on Malaysia in the final, after Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal won their respective singles matches. Team Sportstar KUALA LUMPUR 03 December, 2021 17:17 IST While Ramit (in Red) defeated Henry Leung 4-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 in the first tie, Saurav closed the match after overcoming Tsz Fung Yip 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 15-13. (File Photo) - The Hindu Team Sportstar KUALA LUMPUR 03 December, 2021 17:17 IST The Indian men's team, the top seed, reached the final of the Asian team squash championships here on Friday, with a 2-0 victory over defending champion and third seed Hong Kong. Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal won their respective singles matches. India will take on Malaysia in the final on Saturday.,While Ramit defeated Henry Leung 4-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 in the first tie, Saurav closed the match after overcoming Tsz Fung Yip 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 15-13. Earlier, the Indian women's team lost to the top seed Hong Kong 2-1 in the semifinals. In the women's final, Hong Kong will take on Malaysia, which edged out Japan 2-1.ALSO READ | BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Sindhu loses to Chochuwong in final group tie This will be India's third final having failed in two previous attempts in 1981 and 2012.RESULTS (SEMI-FINALS):Men: India bt Hong Kong 2-0 (Ramit Tandon bt Henry Leung 4-11, 11-5, 11-8 11-5; Saurav Ghosal bt Tsz Fung Yip 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 15-13); Malaysia bt Japan 2-0 (Ng Eain Yow bt Ryosei Kobayashi 11-4, 11-2, 11-1; Ivan Yuen bt Tomotaka Endo 11-3, 11-9, 11-7).Women: Hong Kong bt India 2-1 (Tze Lok Ho bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-8; Liu Tsz-Ling lost to Joshna Chinappa 11-9, 5-11, 7-11, 5-11; Tong Tsz Wing bt Urwashi Joshi 12-10, 11-4, 11-6); Malaysia bt Japan 2-1 (Rachel Arnold lost to Satomi Watanabe 5-11, 2-11, 4-11; Aifa Azman bt Risa Sugimoto 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Ainaa Amani bt Rafu Takahashi 11-3, 11-2, 11-5). Read more stories on Squash. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :