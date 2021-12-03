Asian Team C’ships: Indian men enter final; women lose to Hong Kong in semis

The Indian men's team, the top seed, reached the final of the Asian team squash championships here on Friday, with a 2-0 victory over defending champion and third seed Hong Kong. Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal won their respective singles matches. India will take on Malaysia in the final on Saturday.,

While Ramit defeated Henry Leung 4-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 in the first tie, Saurav closed the match after overcoming Tsz Fung Yip 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 15-13.

Earlier, the Indian women's team lost to the top seed Hong Kong 2-1 in the semifinals. In the women's final, Hong Kong will take on Malaysia, which edged out Japan 2-1.

ALSO READ | BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Sindhu loses to Chochuwong in final group tie

This will be India's third final having failed in two previous attempts in 1981 and 2012.