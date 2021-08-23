HCL-SRFI Indian squash tour: Akshaya Sri hogs the limelight

Akshaya Sri hogged the limelight in the HCL-SRFI Indian squash tour Chennai Leg-3 at the ISA courts here on Monday.

The 16-year-old, an ISA trainee, defeated higher-ranked Radhika Rathore in the first round in the morning and came back to put it across the sixth-seeded Sanika Choudhari 8-11, 11-2, 11-8, 11-5 in the evening. Akshaya will take on Sachika Balvani, the third seed, in the last-eight clash.

Akshaya pushed Sanika to the corners with calculated drives from the back of the court and often caught Sanika deep on the backhand. “I am very happy that I’ve put in my best performance yet in only my second PSA event,” said Akshaya.