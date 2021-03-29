More Sports Squash Squash HCL-SRFI Indian tour: Navaneeth Prabhu ousts Yash Fadte, Rathika Seelan falls in first round Wild card entrant Prabhu defeated his compatriot Fadte to enter the men’s pre-quarterfinals while Rathika was defeated by unseeded Varvara Esina on Monday. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 29 March, 2021 20:11 IST Navaneeth Prabhu (blue) defeated Yash Fadte in the men's first round match of the PSA Challenger Tour squash tournament in Chennai on Monday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 29 March, 2021 20:11 IST Varvara Esina of Russia, unseeded, put it across Rathika Seelan of India (seeded 9/16) 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4 in a women’s first round match of the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour PSA Challenger squash tournament at ISA courts here on Monday.Trailing by a game (1-2), Rathika was cruising along 8-3 in the fourth before the Russian closed in at 8-9. The Indian, however, closed out the game at 11-9. In the decider, Varvara kept attacking from the backcourt to take a 6-2 lead and she never looked back. Varvara will take on Egypt’s Rana Ismail, seeded seventh, in the round of 16.READ | HCL-SRFI Indian tour postponed, two players test positive for COVID-19 In another upset of sorts, wild card entrant Navaneeth Prabhu of India defeated compatriot Yash Fadte (9/16) 11-9, 9-11,11-5, 11-5 to progress to the men’s pre-quarterfinals. Prabhu will clash with Mazen Gamal of Egypt, the fifth seed.The tournament began on the right note after Covid-19 tests on players and support staff on Monday turned out to be negative.The results (first round, Indians unless otherwise mentioned):Men: Navaneeth Prabhu bt Yash Fadte 11-9, 9-11,11-5, 11-5; Seif Shenawy (Egy) bt Veer Chotrani 11-7, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6; Vladislav Titov (Rus) bt Rounak Yadav 11-5, 11-2, 11-6; Aly Hussein (Egy) bt Ravi Dixit 11-6, 11-3, 11-6.Women: Abhisheka Shannon bt Akshaya Sri 11-1, 11-6, 8-11, 14-12; Shameena Riaz bt Tiana Parasrampuria 11-9, 4-11, 10-12, 8-10, 13-11; Vasudha Surange bt Bijli Darvada 11-3, 11-6, 11-0; R. Pooja Arthi bt Radhika Rathore 12-10, 11-9, 11-8; Varvara Esina (Rus) bt Rathika Seelan 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4; Yoshna Singh bt Aaradhana Kasturiraj 11-4, 11-8, 11-5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.