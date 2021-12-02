Asian team championships: India men, women qualify for semifinals

The Indian men’s and women’s teams ended their group engagements with facile 3-0 wins in the Asian team squash championships here on Thursday. The men’s team blanked Indonesia 3-0 while the women’s team thumped Iran by the same margin.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Hong Kong in the semifinals on Friday.

Semifinal line-up Men: India vs Hong Kong; Japan vs Malaysia.

Women: India vs Hong Kong; Japan vs Malaysia.