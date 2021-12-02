Squash

Asian team championships: India men, women qualify for semifinals

The men’s team blanks Indonesia 3-0 while the women’s team thumps Iran by the same margin.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 December, 2021 13:25 IST

FILE PHOTO: India’s Joshna Chinappa beat Ghazal Sharafpour 11-7, 11-2, 11-3.   -  Ritu Raj Konwar

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 December, 2021 13:25 IST

The Indian men’s and women’s teams ended their group engagements with facile 3-0 wins in the Asian team squash championships here on Thursday. The men’s team blanked Indonesia 3-0 while the women’s team thumped Iran by the same margin.

RELATED - India beats Pakistan

The Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Hong Kong in the semifinals on Friday.

Semifinal line-up
  • Men: India vs Hong Kong; Japan vs Malaysia.
  • Women: India vs Hong Kong; Japan vs Malaysia.

The results
  • Men (Pool A): India bt Indonesia 3-0 (Ramit Tandon bt Satria Bagus Laksana 11-4, 11-4, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Agunja Wilant 11-6, 11-4, 11-4; S. Velavan bt Ade Furkon 11-4, 11-2, 11-5).
  • Women (Pool B): India bt Iran 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Ghazal Sharafpour 11-7, 11-2, 11-3; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-3, 11-8, 11-6; Urwashi Joshi bt Ailee Nayeri 11-1, 11-5, 11-5).

Read more stories on Squash.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App