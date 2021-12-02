More Sports Squash Squash Asian team championships: India men, women qualify for semifinals The men’s team blanks Indonesia 3-0 while the women’s team thumps Iran by the same margin. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2021 13:25 IST FILE PHOTO: India’s Joshna Chinappa beat Ghazal Sharafpour 11-7, 11-2, 11-3. - Ritu Raj Konwar Team Sportstar 02 December, 2021 13:25 IST The Indian men’s and women’s teams ended their group engagements with facile 3-0 wins in the Asian team squash championships here on Thursday. The men’s team blanked Indonesia 3-0 while the women’s team thumped Iran by the same margin. RELATED - India beats PakistanThe Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Hong Kong in the semifinals on Friday.Semifinal line-upMen: India vs Hong Kong; Japan vs Malaysia.Women: India vs Hong Kong; Japan vs Malaysia.The resultsMen (Pool A): India bt Indonesia 3-0 (Ramit Tandon bt Satria Bagus Laksana 11-4, 11-4, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Agunja Wilant 11-6, 11-4, 11-4; S. Velavan bt Ade Furkon 11-4, 11-2, 11-5).Women (Pool B): India bt Iran 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Ghazal Sharafpour 11-7, 11-2, 11-3; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-3, 11-8, 11-6; Urwashi Joshi bt Ailee Nayeri 11-1, 11-5, 11-5). Read more stories on Squash. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :