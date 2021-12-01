More Sports Squash Squash India beats Pakistan 2-1 at Asian Team Squash Championship Saurav Ghosal held his nerve as India beat Pakistan 2-1 on Wednesday to stay atop Pool A in the Asian team squash championships in Kuala Lumpur. K. Keerthivasan 01 December, 2021 17:50 IST File picture of Saurav Ghosal. - PTI K. Keerthivasan 01 December, 2021 17:50 IST Saurav Ghosal held his nerve as India beat Pakistan 2-1 on Wednesday to stay atop Pool A in the Asian team squash championships in Kuala Lumpur.Requiring a win in the third and deciding tie, Ghosal was down by two games against Tayyab Aslam. But the Indian turned the tables to win 9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-8. India will take on Indonesia, which is yet to script a win in its three matches, in its last group match on Thursday. Asian Team Squash Championship: Indian teams make winning start Earlier, Malaysia defeated India 2-1 in a women's Pool B match. Now, India has to beat Iran on Thursday to make it to the knock-out (semifinals).The results: Men: Pool A: India bt Pakistan 2-1 (Ramit Tandon bt Muhammad Asim Khan 11-5, 11-9, 14-12; Mahesh Mangaonkar lost to Nasir Iqbal 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 7-11; Saurav Ghosal bt Tayyab Aslam 9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-8); India bt Japan 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal bt Ryosei Kobayashi 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6; Ramit Tandon bt Tomotako Endo 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Naoki Hayashi 11-0, 11-1, 12-10).Women: Pool B: Malaysia bt India (Rachel Arnold lost to Joshna Chinappa 11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11; Aifa Azman bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-9, 11-4, 11-7; Ainaa Amani Ampandi bt Urwashi Joshi 11-5, 11-9, 11-8). Read more stories on Squash. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :