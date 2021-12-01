India beats Pakistan 2-1 at Asian Team Squash Championship

Saurav Ghosal held his nerve as India beat Pakistan 2-1 on Wednesday to stay atop Pool A in the Asian team squash championships in Kuala Lumpur.

Requiring a win in the third and deciding tie, Ghosal was down by two games against Tayyab Aslam. But the Indian turned the tables to win 9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-8. India will take on Indonesia, which is yet to script a win in its three matches, in its last group match on Thursday.

Asian Team Squash Championship: Indian teams make winning start

Earlier, Malaysia defeated India 2-1 in a women's Pool B match. Now, India has to beat Iran on Thursday to make it to the knock-out (semifinals).