Indian men’s team wins silver at Asian Junior Squash Championship 2023

Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan helped Pakistan lift the men’s team title at the 2023 Asian Junior squash championships with a 2-0 win over India.

K. Keerthivasan
CHENNAI 12 February, 2023 16:29 IST
India’s Krishna Mishra in action against Noor Zaman of Pakistan.

India’s Krishna Mishra in action against Noor Zaman of Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pakistan proved to be a far superior team as it outplayed India 2-0 in the boys’ final of the HCL-21st Asian junior team squash championships on Sunday. This is Pakistan’s 15th title overall. Earlier, Malaysia, the top seed, clinched its 10th girls’ title and fourth in a row, by defeating Hong Kong 2-0.

Pakistan, the boys’ top seed and defending champion, with two of its top players in Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan, played a top-quality game by dominating the Indians from start to finish.

First, a skillful Zaman working his wrist like magic, outsmarted Krishna Mishra 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, with a host of drops from the frontcourt, midcourt, and backcourt.

In the first game, Zaman took points at will as he raced to an 8-3 lead before Krishna fought back with relentless retrieving and some fine winners before losing a close game. The Indian, however, took a different path as he pushed Zaman to the backcourt, making the Pakistani earn his points. From the third game, Noor continued to deceive Mishra with his delicate drops from all angles, making it a one-way contest.

Then, a steady and consistent Hamza Khan gave no chance to Paarth Ambani, making the Indian run from front to back, by winning in three straight games.

Speaking to Sportstar, Faheem Gul, Pakistan coach, said: “We were well prepared and wanted to win the title. We will revive Pakistan squash. Pakistan Squash Federation is doing its best,” he said.

Scores
Boys: Pakistan bt India 2-0 (Noor Zaman bt Krishna Mishra 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9; Muhammad Hamza Khan bt Paarth Ambani 11-7, 11-5, 11-4). Bronze: Malaysia & Korea.
Girls: Malaysia bt Hong Kong 2-0 (Aira Binti Azman bt Wai Sze Wing 11-2, 11-9, 11-5; Yasshmita Jadishkumar bt Tse Yee Lam Toby 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7). Bronze: Japan & India.

