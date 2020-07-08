More Sports Squash Squash Joshna Chinappa moves up to 10th in PSA world rankings India’s top male player Saurav Ghosal remains 13th in the latest rankings. PTI New Delhi 08 July, 2020 15:08 IST Joshna Chinappa first broke into the top 10 in the world rankings in 2016. - PTI PTI New Delhi 08 July, 2020 15:08 IST India’s squash star Joshna Chinappa has broken into the top-10 of the PSA world rankings again after the shock retirement of Egyptian World No. 1 Raneem El Welily.Joshna, who has not played since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, moved up a spot to be in the 10th position. The 33-year-old had entered the top-10 for the first time in 2016. Dipika Pallikal is the other Indian female player who has achieved the feat.Egypt’s Nouran Gohar is the new World No. 1 following Raneem’s retirement.ALSO READ | Squash staring at long break due to COVID-19Raneem had held the top spot for 19 months before announcing a sudden retirement last month.India’s top male player Saurav Ghosal remains 13th in the latest rankings.The PSA tour is suspended until at least mid August due to the coronavirus outbreak. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.