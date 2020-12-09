More Sports Squash Squash Joshna Chinappa, first Indian woman to play 400 PSA Tour squash games Joshna's contemporary Dipika Pallikal has competed in 297 PSA Tour matches. England's Alison Waters (487) and Camille Serme (France, 439) have topped the list in the women's category. Team Sportstar Chennai 09 December, 2020 18:11 IST Joshna Chinappa achieved the unique feat in the CIB-Black Ball Squash Open in Cairo (Egypt). - RITU RAJ KONWAR (File Photo) Team Sportstar Chennai 09 December, 2020 18:11 IST India squash player Joshna Chinappa became the first Indian female player and second (male and female) to play 400 PSA Tour squash matches.The 34-year-old achieved the unique feat in the CIB-Black Ball Squash Open in Cairo (Egypt). READ| Back in action after 6 months, Ghosal and Chinappa make winning start in Egypt The Indian, seeded 10, defeated Julianne Courtice of England 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 12-10 in the women's first round. Only Saurav Ghosal (444) has played more than Joshna. READ| How to return to training in the post Covid-19 world Joshna's contemporary Dipika Pallikal has competed in 297 PSA Tour matches. England's Alison Waters (487) and Camille Serme (France, 439) have topped the list in the women's category. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.