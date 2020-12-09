Squash

Joshna Chinappa, first Indian woman to play 400 PSA Tour squash games

Chennai 09 December, 2020 18:11 IST

Joshna Chinappa achieved the unique feat in the CIB-Black Ball Squash Open in Cairo (Egypt).    -  RITU RAJ KONWAR (File Photo)

India squash player Joshna Chinappa became the first Indian female player and second (male and female) to play 400 PSA Tour squash matches.

The 34-year-old achieved the unique feat in the CIB-Black Ball Squash Open in Cairo (Egypt). 

The Indian, seeded 10, defeated Julianne Courtice of England 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 12-10 in the women's first round.

Only Saurav Ghosal (444) has played more than Joshna.

Joshna's contemporary Dipika Pallikal has competed in 297 PSA Tour matches. England's Alison Waters (487) and Camille Serme (France, 439) have topped the list in the women's category.