PSA Challenger to be held in Chennai from August 23

In a first of its kind, Chennai will host a Professional Squash Association (PSA) domestic Challenger-10 squash tournament here for the Indian athletes. The “domestic PSA event” will be held at Indian Squash Academy here from August 23 to 26. The prize money for the tournament is $12,000.

The PSA had written to all the National Federations in June, asking them to host domestic tournaments with a 50 percent reduction in prize money.

RELATED| Joshna Chinappa returns to top 10 PSA world rankings



“With international travel remaining difficult, we are extending the option of hosting domestic and cross-border events with a 50 percent reduction in prize money until December 31 2021. This applies to Satellite and Challenger Tour 3, 5, and 10 tournaments,” it said.

The PSA further said it will give permission to host domestic-only tournaments on a case-by-case basis. “We do encourage all hosts, where possible, to hold regional tournaments. However, domestic-only tournaments will still be granted on a case-by-case basis where, for example, local restrictions dictate that a regional event is not possible, or a country has been unable to host domestic events to date,” it said.

The men’s section will feature Abhay Singh, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu, S. Velavan, Rounak Yadav, Abhishek Pradhan, Abhishek Agarwal, Aadit Zaveri, Rahul Baitha. In the women’s, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Tanvi Khanna, Urwashi Joshi, Sanika Choudhari, Sachika Balwani, Aparajitha Balamurukan, Abhisheka Shannon, Janet Vidhi, among others, will compete.

RELATED| Dipika Pallikal Karthik: 'Looking forward to getting back to circuit'

Cyrus Poncha, Secretary of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), said since the SRFI was not able to hold any tournaments for nearly two and a half months due to lockdown, this tournament will help Indians who are looking for PSA ranking points. “We last conducted a PSA event in Chennai (March 29-April 2) and after that, till July, we didn’t have any major activity. We are looking forward to conducting it,” he told Sportstar here on Tuesday.