PSA Challenger Tour: Malak Kamal defeats top seed Sunayna Kuruvilla

Malak Kamal of Egypt upset the calculations of top seed Sunayna Kuruvilla to enter the women's semifinals of the PSA Challenger Tour squash tournament here on Wednesday.

Malak beat the Indian 13-11, 11-4, 9-11, 15-17, 11-8 and will next take on her countrymate Rana Ismail for a place in the final.

Tanvi Khanna of India reached the women’s last four clash with a facile 11-8, 11-9, 11-6 win over Aparajitha Balamurukan. Tanvi will lock horns with Hana Moataz of Egypt, who put it across India’s Sanika Choudhari 11-3, 12-10, 11-3 in just 14 minutes.

Trailing by a game, Sunanyna went all out in the fourth game against Malak. The top seed finally closed out the game on her sixth game point while Malak couldn’t convert two match points. Malak went 5-2 and 9-5 up in the decider. And a backhand drive from the deep to the tin saw the end of Sunayna.

Mahesh Mangaonkar, the top seed in men's section, defeated Mazen Gamal of Egypt 11-6, 11-5, 11-8 to book a place in the semifinals where he will take on Abhay Singh, who has been having a fine run in the tournament thus far. In the other semifinal, Todd Harrity of USA will meet Karim El Hammamy of Egypt.

The results (Quarterfinals, Indians unless otherwise the mentioned):

Men: Abhay Singh bt Yahya Elnawasany (Egy) 11-6, 11-2, 6-11, 7-11, 11-7; Karim El Hammamy (Egy) bt Moustafa El Sirty (Egy) 15-13, 11-4, 7-11, 13-11; Todd Harrity (USA) bt Aly Hussein (Egy) 11-9, 11-8, 12-10; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Mazen Gamal (Egy) 11-6, 11-5, 11-8.

Women: Rana Ismail (Egy) bt Sachika Balvani 11-9, 11-4, 12-10; Tanvi Khanna bt Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-8, 11-9, 11-6; Hana Moataz (Egy) bt Sanika Choudhari 11-3, 12-10, 11-3; Malak Kamal (Egy) bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 13-11, 11-4, 9-11, 15-17, 11-8.