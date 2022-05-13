PSA World squash championships: Tandon, Chinappa register victories in first round

India’s Ramit Tandon and Joshna Chinappa registered victories over their opponents in the first round of the PSA World squash championships here on Friday.

Ramit defeated USA’s Christopher Gordon 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 in the men’s section while Joshna, seeded 12th, drubbed Katie Malliff of England 11-6, 11-8, 11-9 in the women’s.

The 16th seeded Saurav Ghosal of India will play his first round contest against Zahed Salem of Egypt on Saturday.