Saurav Ghosal clinches Malaysian Open title

India's Saurav Ghosal bagged his first PSA Tour title in three years, defeating Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia, the top seed, 11-7, 11-8, 13-11 in the final of the SRAM 40th Malaysian Open squash championships here on Saturday.

Seeded two and ranked 15th in the world, Ghosal produced a clinical display in the third game even as the Colombian, ranked 12 in the world, fought tooth and nail.

Rodriguez had a game point at 10-9 in the third game, but Ghosal nullified it with a counter-drop from the front-court. The Indian won the match on his second match point when Rodriguez's backhand drive hit the 'Tin'.

Ghosal last won a PSA title in the 2018 Kolkata International Open. The 35-year-old said it's a great feeling to win after a while. "Obviously it feels great. I beat some good players along the way. The final was a high-quality match. As much as the third game, the second was tough too as I was trailing 0-7. The victory is a reward for all the hard work I've put," said Ghosal.