Saurav Ghosal clinches Malaysian Open title

Saurav Ghosal bagged his first PSA Tour title in three years, defeating Miguel Rodriguez in the final of the SRAM 40th Malaysian Open squash championships.

K.Keerthivasan
KUALA LUMPUR
27 November, 2021 18:28 IST

India's Saurav Ghosal bagged his first PSA Tour title in three years, defeating Miguel Rodriguez of Colombia, the top seed, 11-7, 11-8, 13-11 in the final of the SRAM 40th Malaysian Open squash championships here on Saturday.

Seeded two and ranked 15th in the world, Ghosal produced a clinical display in the third game even as the Colombian, ranked 12 in the world, fought tooth and nail.

Rodriguez had a game point at 10-9 in the third game, but Ghosal nullified it with a counter-drop from the front-court. The Indian won the match on his second match point when Rodriguez's backhand drive hit the 'Tin'.

Ghosal last won a PSA title in the 2018 Kolkata International Open. The 35-year-old said it's a great feeling to win after a while. "Obviously it feels great. I beat some good players along the way. The final was a high-quality match. As much as the third game, the second was tough too as I was trailing 0-7. The victory is a reward for all the hard work I've put," said Ghosal.