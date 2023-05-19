Squash

Saurav Ghosal loses to World No. 8 in second round of Manchester Open

World No. 19, Ghosal was brushed aside by third-seeded and ranked sixth in the world, Crouin 3-1 with the score of 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 19 May, 2023 13:45 IST
CHENNAI 19 May, 2023 13:45 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Saurav Ghosal in action.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Saurav Ghosal in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

World No. 19, Ghosal was brushed aside by third-seeded and ranked sixth in the world, Crouin 3-1 with the score of 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5.

India’s Saurav Ghosal lost to Frenchman Victor Crouin in straight sets in the second round of the Manchester Open at the National Squash Centre on Friday.

Also Read
Ghosal loses epic world championship battle with world No. 1 Diego Ellias

World No. 19, Ghosal was brushed aside by third-seeded and ranked eighth in the world, Crouin 3-1 with the score of 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5.

Earlier, the Indian top-ranked player, Ghosal, eases past Adrian Waller of England 3-1 with the score of 11-8, 4-11, 4-11, 4-11 in the first round.

While the other Indian in the competition, Ramit Tandon, also crashed out of the competition, losing 3-0 to Todd Harrity of the United States in the first round. 

Earlier this month, Ghosal lost a gruelling five-match battle against world number one Diego Ellias in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championship at the University Club of Chicago in Illinois.

Read more stories on Squash.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Remembering sportspersons who passed away in 2020

Junior Squash Championship All Egyptian Finals

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us