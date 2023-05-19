India’s Saurav Ghosal lost to Frenchman Victor Crouin in straight sets in the second round of the Manchester Open at the National Squash Centre on Friday.

World No. 19, Ghosal was brushed aside by third-seeded and ranked eighth in the world, Crouin 3-1 with the score of 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5.

Earlier, the Indian top-ranked player, Ghosal, eases past Adrian Waller of England 3-1 with the score of 11-8, 4-11, 4-11, 4-11 in the first round.

While the other Indian in the competition, Ramit Tandon, also crashed out of the competition, losing 3-0 to Todd Harrity of the United States in the first round.

Earlier this month, Ghosal lost a gruelling five-match battle against world number one Diego Ellias in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championship at the University Club of Chicago in Illinois.