Squash

PSA World Championships 2022-23: Saurav Ghosal ousts Henry Leung to seal spot in 3rd round

Team Sportstar
CHICAGO 06 May, 2023 10:30 IST
FILE PHOTO: Saurav Ghosal celebrates his victory in the men’s singles bronze medal playoff at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 3, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Saurav Ghosal celebrates his victory in the men’s singles bronze medal playoff at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Saurav Ghosal entered the third round of the PSA World Championships here on Friday with a 3-0 win over world no. 48 Henry Leung of Hong Kong here at the University Club. The Indian will next take on Diego Elias of Peru, seeded two.

The world no. 16 Saurav won his second-round match 11-1, 13-11, 11-9. He is the lone Indian who remains in contention for the title.

On Thursday, Saurav defeated Yahya Elnawasany in the second in a nail-biting clash that lasted for 59 minutes. The Indian won the match 5-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-6, 11-3.

Earlier, the other three male Indians in action, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Ramit Tandon and Abhay Singh also lost in straight sets to exit from the opening round.

Also Read | Saurav Ghosal continues to live the dream in a season like no other

Ali Farag, the world No. 4 in men, defeated Tandon 14-12, 11-4, 11-3 in 26 minutes, while Mangaonkar suffered a defeat 12-10, 11-8, 11-5 in 39 minutes by Juan Camilo Vargas of Columbia. Abhay lost to world no. 20 Eain Yow Ng. 11-2, 11-5, 11-6.

Joshna Chinappa, the only Indian female to participate in the tournament, also bowed out in the first round, losing to Olivia Blatchford Clyne of the USA on Thursday. Joshna, too, lost in straight games 12-10, 11-7, 11-5.

