Senior Squash Nationals: Ramit Tandon withdraws due to back injury

Ramit Tandon, seeded second in the men's section of the ongoing SRFI-77th Senior National Squash Championships, has pulled out of the event citing back injury.



The 27-year old was supposed to reach the city on Monday when the news emerged that he had withdrawn from the Nationals after complaining of pain while reportedly practicing in New York.



Tandon, who is busy in the professional circuit, e-mailed the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) on Sunday that he had suffered a back injury, which required rest as per medical advice. In his place now, Abhishek Pradhan of Maharashtra will come in as the second seed.

Tandon said he injured his back while playing in the Pittsburg Open (January 22-26) and aggravated it in the Motor City Open in Bloomfield Hills, USA (February 5-9).

Ranked 52 in the world, Tandon said it was disappointing to miss the Nationals. "I wanted to play in the Nationals--it would have been my first time--and most important I was keen to be a part of 20-year celebrations of ISA. That's why I entered the event in the first place," Tandon told Sportstar over phone. He said it would be a two and a half week recovery process.



With the Senior Nationals being a criterion for being picked for the Asian Team Championships to be held in Kuala Lumpur from March 25 to 29, Tandon said he was keen to be part of the Indian Team. "I would love to play for India. But at the end of the day, it is SRFI's call," he said.



Meanwhile, the Indian Squash Academy courts were a beehive of activity with two rounds taking place in the men's qualification round. In all, around 87 matches were scheduled in the day.



The results:

Kanhav Nanavati (TN) bt Awdesh Yadav (Services) 11-3, 11-5 (retd.); Suraj Chand (Mah) bt Pragun Khemka (TN) 11-3, 11-4, 11-1; Pran Praveen (Ker) bt Shravin Jain (TN) 11-1, 11-2, 11-4; Sujeet Kumar (Bhr) bt Rajeev Kumar (Bhr) 11-2, 11-1, 11-2; Chirag Surana (TN) bt Rahul Kumar Yadav (UP) 5-11, 11-4, 11-2, 11-6; Rounak Yadav (Services) bt Suchit Kumar Singh (UP) 11-2, 11-5, 11-3; Pankaj Nagpal (Del) bt Shivam Agarwal (UP) 11-3, 11-1, 11-1; Cholarajan Nagaraj (TN) bt Ashvani Kumar (Chd) 11-1, 11-6, 11-4; Murukesh Mani (TN) bt Divyam Agrawal (MP) 11-6, 11-2, 11-2; Husain Lunavad (Guj) bt Lal Babu Ray (Bhr) 11-0, 11-2, 11-0; S. Kavichelvan (TN) bt Suvidya Wankhade (Mah) 11-4, 11-5, 11-6; Sumit Kumar (Del) bt Shashank Yadav (UP) 13-11, 11-3, 11-6; Anuj Unadkat (Mah) bt Alankrit Singh (UP) 11-7, 11-8, 11-9; Anagha Basu (Jhr) bt Zorawar Singh Saini (Chd) 11-7, 11-4, 11-9; Avinash Viswanathan (TN) bt Aman Mehra (Del) 11-7, 11-4, 11-7; Ashish Keskar (SR) bt Vishal Rana (UK) 7-11, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4; S. Sathya Narayanan (TN) bt Niwaran Chandra Kumar (Kar) 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.