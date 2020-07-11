More Sports Squash Squash SRFI invites applications for foreign coach job The Squash Rackets Federation of India is looking for a foreign coach to train the national team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. K. Keerthivasan Chennai 11 July, 2020 22:13 IST SRFI secretary Cyrus Poncha said it took the advertisement route on the adivce of the Sports Authority of India. - FILE PHOTO/ R. RAGU K. Keerthivasan Chennai 11 July, 2020 22:13 IST Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is looking for a foreign coach to train the Indian team, from October this year, for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. It has invited applications through the Sports Authority of India. The applicant should be below 50 years of age and should be able to travel with the team for major events. He should be "good knowledge of the doubles game of squash."The period of coach's recruitment will be for two years. The last date of submission of entries is July 22.“We spoke to SAI about a foreign coach and they said the process is that you have to put an advertisement. Only those who apply will be considered,” Cyrus Poncha, secretary of SRFI told Sportstar on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.