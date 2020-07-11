SRFI invites applications for foreign coach job

Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is looking for a foreign coach to train the Indian team, from October this year, for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. It has invited applications through the Sports Authority of India.



The applicant should be below 50 years of age and should be able to travel with the team for major events. He should be "good knowledge of the doubles game of squash."



The period of coach's recruitment will be for two years. The last date of submission of entries is July 22.



“We spoke to SAI about a foreign coach and they said the process is that you have to put an advertisement. Only those who apply will be considered,” Cyrus Poncha, secretary of SRFI told Sportstar on Saturday.