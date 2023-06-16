Squash World Cup semifinal, India vs Malaysia: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info

PREVIEW-
India, seeded second, grinded out a tough 3-1 (17-11 total points calculated from all their group matches of both teams) win over Japan, the third seed, at the Express Avenue Mall on Thursday. India will take on Malaysia in the semifinal, while Japan will clash with Egypt in the last four.
Egypt edged out Malaysia 3-1 in the Group-A tie, and expectedly topped the group. The defending champion didn’t have it easy as the tie went down the wire.
The star of the day’s triumph for India was arguably Joshna Chinappa. The Indian, ranked 72 in the world, played against the odds to upset World No.18 Satomi Watanabe to level the tie, after Abhay Singh went down tamely to Tomotaka Endo in the first.
Saurav Ghosal did nothing to negate the brilliant show by Joshna. The highest world-ranked player in the World Cup here at 17, Ghosal put his best foot forward in the fourth rubber to effectively seal the tie and place India in the last four.
-K. Keerthivasan
