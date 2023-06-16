Magazine

Squash World Cup semifinal, India vs Malaysia: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info

Squash World Cup semifinal: As India takes on Malaysia, here is all you need to know about the event which is to take place on June 16 in Chennai.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 11:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Joshna Chinappa of India (Blue Jersey) in action.
Joshna Chinappa of India (Blue Jersey) in action. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
Joshna Chinappa of India (Blue Jersey) in action. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

PREVIEW-

India, seeded second, grinded out a tough 3-1 (17-11 total points calculated from all their group matches of both teams) win over Japan, the third seed, at the Express Avenue Mall on Thursday. India will take on Malaysia in the semifinal, while Japan will clash with Egypt in the last four.

When and where is the India vs Malaysia Squash World Cup semifinal match taking place?
India and Malaysia will battle it out in the semifinals of the Squash World Cup on July 16, Friday at 6 PM IST in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Egypt edged out Malaysia 3-1 in the Group-A tie, and expectedly topped the group. The defending champion didn’t have it easy as the tie went down the wire.

The star of the day’s triumph for India was arguably Joshna Chinappa. The Indian, ranked 72 in the world, played against the odds to upset World No.18 Satomi Watanabe to level the tie, after Abhay Singh went down tamely to Tomotaka Endo in the first.

Saurav Ghosal did nothing to negate the brilliant show by Joshna. The highest world-ranked player in the World Cup here at 17, Ghosal put his best foot forward in the fourth rubber to effectively seal the tie and place India in the last four.

-K. Keerthivasan

Squad-
Men: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh
Women: Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna
When and where to watch the Squash World Cup 2023 semifinals live in India?
Live streaming of the Squash World Cup 2023 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and worldsquash.tv.

