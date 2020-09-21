Star Life Star Life Ash Barty trades racket for golf club but still a champion The 24-year-old Australian decided not to leave home for the US Open or her title defence at Roland Garros because of the pandemic Reuters SYDNEY 21 September, 2020 12:38 IST Ashleigh Barty has not played a match since February, 2020. - AP Reuters SYDNEY 21 September, 2020 12:38 IST World No. 1 Ash Barty may have decided to skip the US and French Opens but the coronavirus pandemic has not prevented her from collecting trophies and as of Sunday she was women's champion at the Brookwater Golf Club.The 24-year-old Australian, who famously played professional cricket during a year out from tennis, decided not to leave home for the US Open or her title defence at Roland Garros because of the pandemic.READ | Italian Open: Djokovic gets obscenity warning in semifinal win over Ruud Still waiting for Queensland border controls to be relaxed so she can be reunited with her tennis coach and resume training properly, Barty traded racket for club at the weekend and headed out onto the picturesque Brookwater course outside Brisbane.The result, according to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), was a 7&5 victory in the matchplay final at the club where her boyfriend Garry Kissick is a trainee professional. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos