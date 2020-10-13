Indian para-athlete Manasi Joshi is now a Barbie girl

American doll manufacturer Barbie celebrated para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi with a one-of-a-kind (OOAK) Barbie doll modelled to her likeness on the International Day of Girl Child, on October 11, Sunday. Manasi who has been an inspiration for many young girls was chosen to be felicitated by the brand by welcoming her to BARBIE SHEROES family this year.

The one-of-a-kind (OOAK) Barbie dolls celebrate role models – all extraordinary women who inspire girls around the world to be anything they dream to be. With the likes of Frida Kahlo (fine artist), Naomi Osaka (tennis player), Patty Jenkins (filmmaker), Nicola Adams Obe (boxing champion), Ibtihaj Muhammad (fencing champion), Bindi Irwin (conservationist) Madison De Rozario (Wheelchair Racing champion) and Sumeyye Boyaci (Para-Swimming Champion) among many others, Manasi Joshi joins a celebrated and diverse group of SHEROES globally.

Talking about her association with Barbie, World No.2 Manasi Joshi said,” It is an honor to be recognized as a Role Model by Barbie. Year-on-year, the brand has been celebrating women who break boundaries and celebrate the struggle and hard work that goes behind them. It makes me proud to be in this league and to be celebrated by having a Barbie doll modelled after me. I believe education around diversity and inclusion should start at a very early age, and having dolls modelled after individuals from all walks of life will surely help young girls look up to these role models and believe that they can truly be anything they want on and off the field I hope to inspire many young girls, to harness their true potential to fight hard and become whoever they set out to be.”

India’s celebrated gymnast and first Indian SHEROE to have a one-of-a-kind (OOAK) Barbie doll modelled after her, Dipa Karmakar took to her social feed to welcome the para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi to the Barbie Sheroes family.