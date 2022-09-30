BTS stars Jin and Suga attend Korea Open, Golden State Warriors practice session

BTS stars Jin and Suga caught everyone’s attention in the world of sports on Thursday after popular K-Pop band members made appearances at the Korea Open and a Golden State Warriors practice session, respectively.

Kim Seok-jin, fondly known as ‘Jin’, was present at the Seoul Olympic Park tennis center during a second-round contest between Norwegian World No. 2 Casper Ruud and Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

Ruud, making his Seoul debut, won the match 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 during which people identified Jin amongst the spectators despite him wearing a mask.

The ATP Tour has returned to the South Korean capital for the first time since 1996 after the city was awarded a single-year licence to stage a 28-draw outdoor hard court tournament at the same venue.

South Korean rapper Min Yoon-gi, professionally known as ‘Suga’, attended a Golden State Warriors practice session in Tokyo and met a few players of the current NBA champion side.

Not only that, Suga also got a customised No. 3 Dubs jersey of which he tweeted a picture and received a reaction from Warriors’ point guard Steph Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, who wrote “Love the jersey SUGA!! See you soon”. The tweet has more than a million likes.

The Warriors are set to play two pre-season matches against Washington Wizards in Japan’s Saitama Super Arena this weekend.