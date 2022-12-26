Star Life

Ronaldo gifted a Rolls Royce by partner Georgina Rodriguez as Christmas present

Cristiano Ronaldo got a big Christmas surprise after his partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted the footballer with a luxurious Rolls Royce on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
26 December, 2022 22:33 IST
26 December, 2022 22:33 IST
Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez on the left and Ronaldo with his family in Rolls Royce on the right.

Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez on the left and Ronaldo with his family in Rolls Royce on the right. | Photo Credit: (Screengrab)

Cristiano Ronaldo got a big Christmas surprise after his partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted the footballer with a luxurious Rolls Royce on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo got a big Christmas surprise after his partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted the footballer with a luxurious Rolls Royce on Sunday.

In a video posted by Georgina on her social media account, it is visible how Ronaldo looked completely awestruck after receiving the convertible.

The family also got into the car and enjoyed a quick ride.

“A magic Christmas night 🎄💖💫 Os amoooo💕💕💕 Gracias Santaaaa 🏠🥂🎅,” the video was captioned.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted him a luxurious Rolls Royce as a Christmas present on Sunday.

Ronaldo goes into the new year without a club after mutually ending his contract with Manchester United.

He reached the quarterfinals with Portugal in the Qatar World Cup and finished his campaign with one goal.

Read more stories on Star Life.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Watch: Brazil’s Pedro proposes to girlfriend after earning FIFA World Cup call up

Steve Smith takes on Milos Raonic at tennis

Ronaldo film premieres in London

Slide shows

Six points about Messi's star-studded Argentine wedding

In pictures: Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev promote '83' in Chennai

From Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Van Ness to Anna Wintour- all the stars spotted at the US Open

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us