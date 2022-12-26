Cristiano Ronaldo got a big Christmas surprise after his partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted the footballer with a luxurious Rolls Royce on Sunday.

In a video posted by Georgina on her social media account, it is visible how Ronaldo looked completely awestruck after receiving the convertible.

The family also got into the car and enjoyed a quick ride.

“A magic Christmas night 🎄💖💫 Os amoooo💕💕💕 Gracias Santaaaa 🏠🥂🎅,” the video was captioned.

Ronaldo goes into the new year without a club after mutually ending his contract with Manchester United.

He reached the quarterfinals with Portugal in the Qatar World Cup and finished his campaign with one goal.