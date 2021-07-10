Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with baby boy

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have been blessed with a baby boy. The veteran off-spinner announced the arrival of their second child on social media on Saturday.

Blessed with a Baby boy shukar aa Tera maalkapic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

Harbhajan also shared a statement that read, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank almighty for blessing with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well." He added, "We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support."

Harbhajan married actor Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015, at his native place in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple have a daughter, Hinaya, who was born in July 2016.

Harbhajan currently plays for two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after he was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year's auction. He last played for India in 2016. The spinner had played a vital role in India's World Cup-winning squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.