Hardik Pandya announces engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on social media.

Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team.

Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic, a former Big Boss contestant. Stankovic has featured in a popular music Badshah music video ‘Bandook’, apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies.

In the picture, the colourful Pandya quoted a hit Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Shaan’ as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side.