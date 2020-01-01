Star Life Star Life Hardik Pandya announces engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic The India all-rounder took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Natasa Stankovic. PTI New Delhi 01 January, 2020 19:56 IST Hardik Pandya is on an injury break due to a back surgery. - K. Murali Kumar PTI New Delhi 01 January, 2020 19:56 IST India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on social media.Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team.Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic, a former Big Boss contestant. Stankovic has featured in a popular music Badshah music video ‘Bandook’, apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies. View this post on Instagram Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 ❤ #engaged A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:02am PST In the picture, the colourful Pandya quoted a hit Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Shaan’ as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.