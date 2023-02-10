Jemimah Rodrigues collaborates with Aparshakti Khurana in new song

Jemimah Rodrigues’ love for music is well documented. The Indian batting mainstay never travels without her guitar and music has often been a way for her to bond with new teammates and acquaintances whenever she heads on tour.

Her latest singing stint involves a collaboration with actor Aparshakti Khurana on his latest single.

Khurana’s new track ‘Yaadan teriyaan meriyaan’ features Rodrigues, the actor announced in an Instagram post.

“When she sings, even then she middles the bat. In love with her voice in my new song,” he wrote announcing the collaboration.

“Loved the song and loved singing it with you,” Rodrigues wrote in response.

The 22-year-old is currently in South Africa for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup. India finished as runners-up in the previous edition in 2022 in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian cricket team will hope to emulate the recent triumph of the U19 Women’s team and bring home its first ICC trophy at senior level.