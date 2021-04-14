Kapil Dev supports ‘Gift Of Live’

Cricket legend Kapil Dev teed off the Worldwide virtual fundraiser golf tournament in Delhi on Wednesday. Known for his love for the sport, Kapil was recently inducted as a board member for Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

The Rotary Club of Delhi South (RCDS), through this 12-day Hybrid international golf tournament, invited participation to raise funds and support the surgery of 50 kids suffering from Congenital Heart Defects (CHD).

The tournament concludes on April 25 during which golfers can select a golf course of their choice and submit scores online for the organizers to get the final tallies vetted by PwC, before announcing the winners on April 28.

On the occasions, Kapil said , “It is a privilege to lend my whole hearted support to this noble initiative where Rotary Club of Delhi South seeks to fund the surgery of 50 kids who are suffering from Congenital Heart Defects. I urge the entire golfer’s community to come together and help the club to achieve their target of giving the ‘Gift of Life’ to children with CHD from underprivileged homes.”

The alarming fact is that approximately 300K children are born each year in India with CHD and close to 25 percent of these children require treatment in first year of their life.