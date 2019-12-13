Star Life Star Life Magnus Carlsen, the Grandmaster of Fantasy Premier League World Chess champion Magnus Carlsen is at fourth in the Fantasy Premier League worldwide leaderboard and the Norwegian credits Opta for this. Team Sportstar 13 December, 2019 19:53 IST Magnus Carlsen said optimism and Opta-mism has helped him in his FPL journey so far. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 13 December, 2019 19:53 IST Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen does not limit himself to the chess board. He is zooming up the charts in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) leaderboard. The 29-year-old Norwegian is at this point placed fourth in the FPL standings, which has more than seven million players worldwide. This qoute may have been included in the @guardian story, but since a lot of people are asking about my #FPL strategy, mine is the not so groundbreaking one of part stats and part gut feeling. Part @Opta-mist and part optimist. Patent pending— Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) December 9, 2019 FPL, which is affiliated to England's Premier League, is the biggest fantasy football game in the world. Carlsen has been playing the game since the 2014/15 season and his best finish came two seasons ago when he finished in the top 3000 with 2359 points.Carlsen's team - Kjell Ankedal - has amassed 1085 points in total from 16 gameweeks this term and features the likes of Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Son Heung-min (Tottenham).The four-time world champion spoke to The Guardian about his strategies and plans before each gameweek. Carlsen's fans had been requesting him to share his thought process for FPL. A dose of Opta stats and gut feeling have contributed to Carlsen's phenomenal FPL form this season. He is making the right moves, and at rapid pace, at the moment. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.