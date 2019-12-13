Magnus Carlsen, the Grandmaster of Fantasy Premier League

Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen does not limit himself to the chess board. He is zooming up the charts in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) leaderboard.

The 29-year-old Norwegian is at this point placed fourth in the FPL standings, which has more than seven million players worldwide.

This qoute may have been included in the @guardian story, but since a lot of people are asking about my #FPL strategy, mine is the not so groundbreaking one of part stats and part gut feeling. Part @Opta-mist and part optimist. Patent pending — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) December 9, 2019

FPL, which is affiliated to England's Premier League, is the biggest fantasy football game in the world. Carlsen has been playing the game since the 2014/15 season and his best finish came two seasons ago when he finished in the top 3000 with 2359 points.

Carlsen's team - Kjell Ankedal - has amassed 1085 points in total from 16 gameweeks this term and features the likes of Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Son Heung-min (Tottenham).

The four-time world champion spoke to The Guardian about his strategies and plans before each gameweek. Carlsen's fans had been requesting him to share his thought process for FPL.

A dose of Opta stats and gut feeling have contributed to Carlsen's phenomenal FPL form this season. He is making the right moves, and at rapid pace, at the moment.