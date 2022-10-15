Star Life

Tennis stars Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina announced the birth of their first child on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
15 October, 2022 16:47 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tennis stars Gael Monfils (left) and Elina Svitolina (right) announced the birth of their first child on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis stars Gael Monfils (left) and Elina Svitolina (right) announced the birth of their first child on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Frenchman Monfils took to twitter to announce the same. ‘I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am. Elina was strong and brave,” he posted.

The 36-year old also revealed his new-born’s name, “I can t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ (sic).” he added.

“What a night !!! .Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils. Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me. (sic)” Svitolina wrote on her social media.

Ukrainian Svitolina, a former world number three, and two-time grand slam semifinalist Monfils got married in July last year.

