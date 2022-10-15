Tennis stars Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina announced the birth of their first child on Saturday.

Frenchman Monfils took to twitter to announce the same. ‘I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am. Elina was strong and brave,” he posted.

I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00Am.

Elina was strong and brave💪🏾🙏🏾

I can t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment 🙏🏾

Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gWwg6c7pYb — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) October 15, 2022

The 36-year old also revealed his new-born’s name, “I can t thx enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ (sic).” he added.

“What a night !!! .Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils. Can’t thanks enough my husband to live thru this unforgettable moment with me. (sic)” Svitolina wrote on her social media.

Ukrainian Svitolina, a former world number three, and two-time grand slam semifinalist Monfils got married in July last year.