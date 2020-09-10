Star Life Star Life Dhoni hails Rafale jets induction into IAF An excited Dhoni, an honourary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, expressed his delight at five Rafale fighter jets being formally inducted into the 17 Squadron of the IAF at a glittering ceremony at the Ambala air base. PTI Dubai 10 September, 2020 15:06 IST Dhoni wished the 17 Squadron luck after the induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets. - THE HINDU PTI Dubai 10 September, 2020 15:06 IST World Cup-winning former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday hailed the induction of Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force, saying the “potent bird’s lethality will only increase” in the hands of IAF pilots.An excited Dhoni, an honourary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, expressed his delight at five Rafale fighter jets being formally inducted into the 17 Squadron of the IAF at a glittering ceremony at the Ambala air base. With the Final Induction Ceremony the world’s best combat proven 4.5Gen fighter plane gets the world’s best fighter pilots. In the hands of our pilots and the mix of different aircrafts with the IAF the potent bird’s lethality will only increase.— Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) September 10, 2020 “With the Final Induction Ceremony the world’s best combat proven 4.5Gen fighter plane gets the world’s best fighter pilots. In the hands of our pilots and the mix of different aircrafts with the IAF the potent bird’s lethality will only increase,” Dhoni tweeted.The induction ceremony was attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh and France’ minister of the armed force Florence Parly.Dhoni, who recently brought to an end his glorious international cricket career, wished the 17 Squadron luck.READ | IPL 2020 Full Schedule: MI to play CSK in opener “Wishing The Glorious 17 Squadron (Golden Arrows) all the very best and for all of us hope the Rafale beats the service record of the Mirage 2000 but Su30MKI remains my fav and the boys get new target to dogfight with and wait for BVR engagement till their upgrade to Super Sukhoi.”Dhoni, 39, is currently in Dubai and is preparing to lead his team Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League beginning on September 19. The event has been moved to the UAE because of rising COVID-19 cases in India. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos