Dhoni invests in Bengaluru-based start up KhataBook

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made an undisclosed investment in Bengaluru-based start up KhataBook. Dhoni will also become the company's brand ambassadaor.

KhataBook is an application that allows small and medium businesses to digitally record the credit they extend to customers and also keep a tab on their day-to-day transactions.

Commenting on the association, Dhoni said, "There are many new-age companies in the country, only a few like Khatabook, are making a difference at the grassroots level. Having grown up in small-town India, I saw friends and family struggle with outdated modes of doing business and tracking finances."

He added, "Khatabook has had an outsized impact on the lives of India's small merchants and retailers. I am very excited to join them at a crucial point in their journey, as they work towards achieving their goal of transforming the way India does business."

Ravish Naresh, co-founder and CEO, Khatabook said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mahi to the KhataBook family. He embodies the spirit of true sportsmanship and entrepreneurship - the ability to adapt, evolve and be a leader, focusing on a larger cause beyond his success. These are the qualities that have made him one of the most-loved captains of Indian cricket. At KhataBook, we aspire to build the same level of trust, agility and reliability among our merchants and business partners and be a true partner to them in their journey."