MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release in theatres on May 12

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story movie will be re-released in theatres across India on May 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, announced Star Studios on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
04 May, 2023 18:07 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a press conference on his biopic movie. (File Photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a press conference on his biopic movie. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI

“Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf “Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!” chilaayega. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May,“ tweeted Star Studios.

Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star, said in a statement, “  MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket’s most magical moments on the big screen.”

The movie directed by Neeraj Pandey was originally released in 2016 and encompassed the journey of the former India cricketer and national team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of the Indian cricketer in the movie.

