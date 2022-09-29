Star Life

PV Sindhu, Anju Bobby George and Trupti Murgunde try hand at shooting

London 2012 bronze medallist Gagan Narang was also present to help familiarise the trio with a few tricks of the trade at the Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association range in Khanpur.

Santadeep Dey
AHMEDABAD 29 September, 2022 19:30 IST
Commonwealth Games medallist Trupti Murgunde (second from left), two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu (centre), London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang (third from right) and World Athletics Championship bronze medal winner Anju Bobby George (second from right) visited the Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association range in Khanpur on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, World Athletics Championship bronze medal winner Anju Bobby George and Commonwealth Games medallist Trupti Murgunde visited the Ahmedabad Military and Rifle Training Association range in Khanpur on Thursday to meet the shooters and get a hands-on experience of the sport during the 36th National Games.

London 2012 bronze medallist Gagan Narang was also present to help familiarise the trio with a few tricks of the trade.

The stars arrived in the afternoon and proceeded to the 25m range first to try and aim at the target using an air rifle. Sindhu went first, followed by Anju - who misfired into the tarmac - and Trupti.

Gagan, an expert in the art of 10m air rifle shooting, tried to hit the perfect score, but faltered as well, ending up with a high-8.

“Oh, so what now?” Sindhu joked post Gagan’s shot.

After what seemed like an enjoyable session of outdoor shooting, the trio - being hounded relentlessly by range officials, members of the events team, media and a few star-struck athletes - finally reached the 10m air rifle range, where the shooters gave them a warm welcome. Sindhu and Co. also took some time out for a few selfies with the athletes and other dignitaries.

The best moment of the visit, however, had to be that of Sindhu’s father PV Ramana asking Narang, “So where are our medals? We didn’t get them,” after a brief felicitation ceremony by the members of the Rifle Club. The remark saw everyone present break into joyous laughter.

The group later headed to the NGG 2022 Opening Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

