Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skills The World No. 1 posts a video of himself trying some basketball moves on social media. Reuters 21 June, 2020 14:48 IST The current World No. 1, Novak Djokovic. - REUTERS Reuters 21 June, 2020 14:48 IST Novak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the men's World No. 1 now also has an admirer of his basketball skills in American great LeBron James.Djokovic, who has been busy organising an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkan region while the professional season is suspended due to the novel coronavirus, posted a video of himself trying some basketball moves on social media. The video, addressed to James, shows the 33-year-old Djokovic taking a few dribbles before knocking down a mid-range jumpshot.WATCH | Djokovic thanks players for taking part in Croatia leg of Adria Tour"Am I ready for a 1:1 @KingJames?" asked Djokovic, who previously termed Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who died in a helicopter crash in January, a great mentor and friend. Am I ready for a 1:1 @KingJames? pic.twitter.com/78MwBZaAiS— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 20, 2020 The NBA star did not take long to respond."Ha! I'm going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy!" James said in his reply on Twitter.