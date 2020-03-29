Star Life Star Life Ravi Shastri: Coronavirus flying around like a tracer bullet The India head coach urges everyone to stay at home, encloses advisory by the WHO. Team Sportstar 29 March, 2020 17:37 IST Ravi Shastri called on people to stay at home. - PTI Team Sportstar 29 March, 2020 17:37 IST India head coach Ravi Shastri used his “tracer bullet” cliche in the context of the novel coronavirus to drive home the importance of taking precautions to prevent its infection.Enclosing a illustrative advisory by the World Health Organisation on Twitter, Shastri said: “Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you.”Commentator and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, on the other hand, enclosed a video of a short demonstration of how to cut vegetables. It’s really about the technique, you know. #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/zzpe13iSxv— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 29, 2020 “When you’re cutting vegetables, the knife needs to held like this and your index finger has to be on the edge of the handle. The arms have to be very close, not away from the body, to get perfect cutting of the vegetable. Everything in life has got to be perfect, not imperfect,” he said.For many, working days and holidays may have got blurred with the imposition of lockdown and Manjrekar, in a tweet, reminded his followers: “Today is Sunday guys. Just saying.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos