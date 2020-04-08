Roger Federer challenges Virat Kohli to volleying drill

You can take Roger Federer out of tennis, even if you don't want to, but you can't take tennis out of Roger Federer.

More time off the court gives fans across the world more time with the Swiss legend - online of course.

Federer regularly uploads videos of him training in the snow or doing the tricks that we have all come to enjoy over the years. On Tuesday, the 20-time grand slam champion called on celebrities and fans to join in the fun by throwing out a volleying drill challenge on social media.



In a video posted on Twitter, Federer – wearing a panama hat – volleyed a ball repeatedly against a wall at close range, and asked others to do likewise.

"Here's a helpful solo drill. Let's see what you got!" the 38-year-old wrote.

"Reply back with a video and I'll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely #tennisathome."

Many fans took up the challenge, with Federer replying to several efforts.



Among the celebrities nominated are his on-court rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams; captain of the Indian men's cricket team, Virat Kohli; football star Cristiano Ronaldo; former Royals Harry and Meghan; film stars Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Justin Timberlake and his companions from the charity match in Cape Town last year - Bill Gates and Trevor Noah.