Sachin Tendulkar enquires about Taj Coromandel waiter who had helped him

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, tweeted out a video where he can be seen enquiring about the identity of a certain staffer at the Taj Coromandel in Chennai, who had helped him out once during a Test series in his playing days.

A waiter, who had come to Tendulkar's room after the Master Blaster had ordered for some coffee, had asked whether he could speak to him regarding something.

When Tendulkar asked him to go ahead, the waiter told him about a particular change in his bat swing while he had his elbow guard on. "[He said] Sir, I have noticed whenever you wear an arm guard your bat swing changes. I don't think I had spoken about this to anyone in the world. He said I was a huge fan and rewind 5-7 times and watch every ball."

Tendulkar, who has now called out to netizens to help him identify the waiter added: "So I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. So you won't believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned my elbow guard: the correct size, the right amount of padding and where the straps should be and all that."