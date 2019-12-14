Star Life Star Life Sachin Tendulkar enquires about Taj Coromandel waiter who had helped him A waiter, who had come to Tendulkar's hotel room after the Master Blaster had ordered for some coffee, had asked whether he could speak to him regarding cricket. Team Sportstar Chennai 14 December, 2019 14:31 IST A waiter, who had come to Tendulkar's room at Taj Coromandel in Chennai, after the Master Blaster had ordered for some coffee, had asked whether he could speak to him regarding something. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Chennai 14 December, 2019 14:31 IST Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, tweeted out a video where he can be seen enquiring about the identity of a certain staffer at the Taj Coromandel in Chennai, who had helped him out once during a Test series in his playing days.A waiter, who had come to Tendulkar's room after the Master Blaster had ordered for some coffee, had asked whether he could speak to him regarding something. When Tendulkar asked him to go ahead, the waiter told him about a particular change in his bat swing while he had his elbow guard on. "[He said] Sir, I have noticed whenever you wear an arm guard your bat swing changes. I don't think I had spoken about this to anyone in the world. He said I was a huge fan and rewind 5-7 times and watch every ball." Tendulkar, who has now called out to netizens to help him identify the waiter added: "So I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. So you won't believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned my elbow guard: the correct size, the right amount of padding and where the straps should be and all that." A chance encounter can be memorable!I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it.I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him.Hey netizens, can you help me find him? pic.twitter.com/BhRanrN5cm— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2019 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.