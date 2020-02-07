Sharon Stone to host Laureus Sports Awards

American actress Sharon Stone, who became a global star after playing the female lead in the suspense thriller Basic Instinct, will host the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on February 17.

“I am pleased to host the Laureus Awards. These awards are a beacon of light as, not only do they celebrate the top athletes of 2019, they also highlight the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage,” said the star who also won acclaim for her role in the epic crime drama Casino.

RELATED| Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup triumph in top five for Laureus Sporting Moment award

“As we commemorate 20 years of Laureus we also celebrate the millions of children whose lives have been improved by the efforts and funds raised by this loving and generous group,” she added.

This year, the Laureus Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019 and also celebrate two decades of the Laureus movement and the power of sport in transforming the lives of millions of young people around the world.

Boris Becker, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Tony Hawk, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses, Li Na, Mark Spitz and Katarina Witt are some of the Laureus Academy members and legends of sport who have confirmed to attend the event in Berlin.