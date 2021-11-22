Shoaib Akhtar: My running days are over

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that his “running days are over” as he goes for a knee replacement surgery.

The enigmatic Akhtar’s mercurial career was often dogged by injuries. Two years ago, Akhtar, 46, underwent a reconstruction knee surgery in Melbourne. Akhtar posted the update on Twitter alongside a picture of himself following what looked like a session of physical activity.

ALSO READ - Shaheen apologises to Afif for directing throw at him, fined

“My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon,” Akhtar tweeted.

My running days are over as am leaving for total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon. pic.twitter.com/1sO6dHESPJ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 21, 2021

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ also posted the same on his Instagram account.

Akhtar, considered one of the world’s fastest bowlers, retired from all forms of cricket in 2011. He now analyses cricket on YouTube. He played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan.