Leander Paes trades racquet for pan to support food charity

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined hands with Mexican food restaurant chain Old El Paso and took on the #MessFreeChallenge for charity as he volleyed the ball with a frying pan while holding a tortilla wrap in his other hand. To mark the partnership, Paes and Old El Paso have donated 5,000 Mexican meal products to help feed disadvantaged individuals in UAE.

Paes shared the video of him taking the challenge on his Instagram account after he was nominated by Spain Garbine Muguruza and his doubles partner Matt Ebden.

Launched by Australia's Nick Kyrgios' NK Foundation in September, the #messfreechallenge received support from tennis stars across the world which include Andy Murray, Lleyton Hewitt, Gael Monfils, Elina Svitolina, Garbine Muguruza and Sam Stosur.

Speaking about his participation in the challenge, Paes said: "I’m thrilled to have joined this amazing movement with a well-loved brand like Old El Paso, whose Mexican meals I always enjoyed back when I lived in America and even on tour-who doesn’t love a Taco Tuesday or Fajita Friday night? It’s been great fun being able to participate in the #MessFreeChallenge and being part of something my fellow tennis players and other athletes have participated in while trying to keep it engaging and original."

The 47-year-old, who nominated Puerto Rico's Olympic gold medallist Monic Puig for the challenge, hoped for others tennis players to join the movement to help people in need.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the Latin touch that Monica brings and to continue the challenge for our tennis family but above all, it’s important to be a force for good and give back together like we are with Old El Paso through various food charities around the globe to help families in need during such moments of global uncertainty."