Leander Paes trades racquet for pan to support food charity Tennis legend Leander Paes took on the #messfreechallenge in support of Nick and Kyrgios and Old El Paso's charity to provide meals for disadvantaged families in UAE. Team Sportstar 19 October, 2020 17:27 IST Leander Paes nominated Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig for the challenge. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 October, 2020 17:27 IST Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joined hands with Mexican food restaurant chain Old El Paso and took on the #MessFreeChallenge for charity as he volleyed the ball with a frying pan while holding a tortilla wrap in his other hand. To mark the partnership, Paes and Old El Paso have donated 5,000 Mexican meal products to help feed disadvantaged individuals in UAE.Paes shared the video of him taking the challenge on his Instagram account after he was nominated by Spain Garbine Muguruza and his doubles partner Matt Ebden. View this post on Instagram Thanks for nominating me @garbimuguruza @matt_ebden for the Old El Paso #MessFreeChallenge. I have been following all the challenges and sorry it's taken a while - my @oldelpaso_ch Tortilla Pockets are still stuck here in customs so I decided to use our "Indian Mess Free Tortilla Wrap" version. How did i do? We'll also be jointly donating, 5,000 Mexican meal products to @oldelpasoarabia to disadvantaged families in Dubai, a place that's close to my heart. Proud to stand with my fellow tennis players around the world for this fun global initiative that allows us to give back. It is now your turn @monicaace93 ... Show me your Mess Free moves #OldElPaso #TortillaPockets #Ad A post shared by Leander Paes OLY (@leanderpaes) on Oct 15, 2020 at 5:15am PDT Launched by Australia's Nick Kyrgios' NK Foundation in September, the #messfreechallenge received support from tennis stars across the world which include Andy Murray, Lleyton Hewitt, Gael Monfils, Elina Svitolina, Garbine Muguruza and Sam Stosur.Speaking about his participation in the challenge, Paes said: "I'm thrilled to have joined this amazing movement with a well-loved brand like Old El Paso, whose Mexican meals I always enjoyed back when I lived in America and even on tour-who doesn't love a Taco Tuesday or Fajita Friday night? It's been great fun being able to participate in the #MessFreeChallenge and being part of something my fellow tennis players and other athletes have participated in while trying to keep it engaging and original."The 47-year-old, who nominated Puerto Rico's Olympic gold medallist Monic Puig for the challenge, hoped for others tennis players to join the movement to help people in need."I'm looking forward to seeing the Latin touch that Monica brings and to continue the challenge for our tennis family but above all, it's important to be a force for good and give back together like we are with Old El Paso through various food charities around the globe to help families in need during such moments of global uncertainty."