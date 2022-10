Tyson Fury is set to release his autobiography titled ‘Gloves Off’ in November 2022, the British boxer announced on Friday.

Fury tweeted, “‘You’ve got to grab the bull by the balls in life to get anywhere! Remember none of it is possible without some elbow grease and a lot of heart. Gloves Off is coming out next month!”

'You've got to grab the bull by the balls in life to get anywhere! Remember none of it is possible without some elbow grease and a lot of heart.'



Gloves Off is coming out next month!



📕 🖋️ @Waterstones / @WHSmith



Gloves Off: The Autobiography https://t.co/h7w1Ujdhfzpic.twitter.com/bIq8EtWmbr — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 7, 2022

Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion.