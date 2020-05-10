US World Cup winner Alex Morgan gives birth to first child

United States star Alex Morgan has given birth to her first child.

Striker Morgan announced she was pregnant in October, just three months after helping the USA retain their Women's World Cup title.

The Orlando Pride player revealed she and husband Servando Carrasco, a former LA Galaxy midfielder, welcomed a girl, Charlie Elena Carrasco, into the world on Thursday.

"At 11.30am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world," Morgan posted on Twitter.

"She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby."

As well as winning two World Cups, Morgan is also an Olympic gold medallist from the 2012 Games in London.