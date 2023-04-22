Kohli nails Puma’s blindfold test with RCB teammates, Sunil Chhetri

Virat Kohli was put to test at Puma India’s ‘Blindfold Challenge’, during a promotional event, and like his performances on the field, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain aced it.

A video, posted by the sports brand on its social media platforms on Friday, left fans laughing as their favourite cricketer Kohli tried to recognise his RCB teammates while wearing a blindfold.

It proved to be a cakewalk for Kohli as he easily identified Dinesh Karthik by his beard, Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis by their watches but little did he know a surprise test was waiting for him.

It was time for Kohli to recognise Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri. Kohli and Chhetri are known to be friends and were also seen together last month during a Puma Conclave in Bengaluru where they highlighted the significance of sports and supported ‘Let There Be Sport’ campaign.

The star batter struggled at first and said: “ Ohh! ye kaun hai bhai? Ye chhoti height ka ladka hai aur tagda hai. Baal bade hard hai iske. (Who is he? He seems short in height but very strong. Very hard Hair too)“

To everyone’s surprise, Kohli finally guessed that it was Chhetri, his PUMA teammate, and the smile on his face after getting it correct was priceless.

Kohli was delighted to see Chhetri and later, along with his teammates, gifted him the RCB jersey.