Virat Kohli Foundation inaugurates Trauma And Rehab Centre for stray animals

The Virat Kohli Foundation and Vivaldis Animal Health inaugurated their Trauma and Rehab centre for stray animals in Malad in Mumbai on Tuesday. In April 2021, Indian captain Kohli had announced that he was setting up two animal care facilities in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress and Kohli's wife, has also lent her support on numerous occasions to animal welfare and rights.The centre will treat injured stray animals in the area. A team of 10 experts will be in charge of running the operation in collaboration with Vivaldis Animal Health, a leading Indian animal healthcare company.

As a part of the initiative, a fully equipped ambulance will be available at the centre for emergency calls. Additionally, it will provide medicines to support the stray animals at the centre. Virat Kohli said, "I admire Anushka’s dedication towards the welfare of animals, and I have drawn my inspiration from her. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city. We are excited to announce that the centre is ready, and hope to make a difference through this noble initiative.”