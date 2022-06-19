Orion Keech Singh - Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech reveal son's name

It's a special Father's Day for new dad Yuvraj Singh who introduced his son to his followers on social media on Sunday.

Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have named their son Orion and shared photographs of the family.

“Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant, and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it," Singh said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Welcome to the world . Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech pic.twitter.com/a3ozeX7gtS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2022

"I wanted Hazel’s last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about,” he added.

On January 25 this year, the couple had announced the birth of their baby boy, requesting privacy from the media as they negotiated the rigours of parenthood.

"Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars," Singh wrote about his "puttar" in a social media post.

Keech shared a special Father's Day wish for her husband on her Instagram handle.

"Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial. You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx," she wrote.